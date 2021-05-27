White Sox upend Dodgers 13-8

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The H & R Block White Sox gave an impressive performance last night in Little League softball play by defeating the Eastridge Construction Dodgers 13-8. Manager Nick Perkins saw his team up their record at 8-3 with the win.The White Sox jumped on top first thanks to a two-run triple by Annalynne Perkins that scored Ella Icenhour, who had doubled, and Madison Colson.

Icenhour did her part on the mound, too, by striking out seven Dodger hitters. Icenhour helped widen the lead in the second inning with an inside-the-park home run that plated three more runs that helped them build a 7-1 advantage. The Dodgers rallied in the bottom half of the second to make it a game by pushing five runs across the plate.

CJ Lipford and Maddie Luckett had RBI base hits that came after three walks and pulled within two at 7-5. Icenhour would settle down from there and only give up two-run over the next two frames in a game that ended after four innings.

Icenhour also swung the big stick collecting three hits, and drove in three runs. Perkins had a big night with two hits and two RBI’s. Marley Matheson, Katie Marshall, and Lillie Bawgus all had hit a hit each for the Sox. Marlie Lingerfelt had a pair of base hits and four RBI’s for the Dodgers. Lipford also swatted two hits, as did Abby Phipps. It was a well-played game that featured a lot of fun and fellowship from a good-sized crowd at Ralph Stout Park.