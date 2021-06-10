White Sox take softball championship over D-Backs

H&R Block White Sox: Front row from left to right: Rayley Matheson, Autumn Hicks, Marley Matheson, Katie Marshall, McKenzie Shaw. Front row from left to right: Coach Cody Matheson, AnnaLynne Perkins, Chasity Osborne, Madison Colson,Ella Kate Icenhour, Coach Michael Icenhour, Kelsey Blevins, Alicia Littlewhirlwind, Head Coach Nicholas Perkins. Not pictured: Coach Lisa Mullins, Coach Bryan Bauguess, and Lilly Bauguess.

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The H&R Block White Sox beat the weather elements and then turned around and beat Align 8 Diamondbacks for the Little League Softball Championship on Monday night at Ralph Stout Park. The coaches from both teams did a great job of getting the field ready to play after heavy rains flooded the field, and a 6 p.m. start time had to be pushed back 90 minutes to 7:30.

It didn’t faze the Sox, who got a stellar pitching performance by Ella Icenhour to claim the win. The game was a display of wild pitches, walks, and errors for the most part until the bats finally awoke over the last two innings.The Sox grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first after Rayley Matheson walked, and Icenhour reached home base on an error. Both runners moved around by way of wild pitches and scored

on balls that got by the catcher.

The D-backs tallied two runs in the bottom half when Summer Willis and Laura Jones drew walks and scored on wild pitches. Both teams went scoreless in the second frame, but it was the third inning where most of the damage was done.Icenhour would single and score. A pitch hit Marley Matheson, Madison Coleson walked, and both would move around to score on wild pitches to make it 6-3.

The White Sox put the game away in the following inning with a four runs outburst to go up 10-3. Rayley Matheson walked, Anna Lynne Perkins singled, Icenhour walked, and a pitch hit Marley Matheson for the third time in the game, and all would score to give the Sox a comfortable seven run advantage.

H&R Block duplicated their four-inning output plus one in the fifth with a five-run outburst. Alicia Littlewhirlwind, Kelsey Blevins, and Autumn led off with walks and all scored. Rayley Matheson walked, and Anna Lynne Perkins singed and then scored on a base hit by Icenhour, who helped her cause on the mound.

Icenhour would surrender two runs in the final inning, but the damage was done, and the Coach Nick Perkins’ White Sox celebrated their championship win. Perkins and Icenhour had two hits apiece to lead the White Sox. Blevins had an RBI base hit while Icenhour’s launched a double and tallied four RBI’s in addition to pitching a complete-game win.

Marley Matheson was by a pitch three times in the game and scored three runs. Rayley Matheson scored three runs. Hailey Lipford, Bria Epperly, and Hannah Jones had the only hits in the game for the Align 8 D-Backs. Perkins said this about his team.

“This is a great bunch of girls,” he said. “We had a lot of fun, and I’m very proud of them.”