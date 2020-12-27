Where do we go from here?

By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

[email protected]

Basketball is usually at an all-time high around this time of year with Christmas tournaments and such but don’t expect that to be the case during the upcoming weeks.

The Thanksgiving holiday and good weather that extending everyone’s time outdoors for shopping and such have created a huge rise in the COVID-19 numbers to where it has spread like wildfire. A similar surge is expected around Christmas, but Tennessee governor Bill Lee desperately tries to prevent that.

He has asked Tennesseans to not participate in holiday gatherings with anyone outside their own households, and he has strongly urged workplaces to allow employees to work from home where possible.

If Lee announces a statewide mask mandate, does this mean that it will be enforced at the high school and middle school athletic events?

It should be, but not everyone wants to abide by the rules. We can’t be 100 percent sure if masks work, but it’s something we need to try and practice.

In a recent article, Tennessee had the highest average of daily cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state surpassed more than 6,000 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend. The Tennessee Department of Health (TDOH) reported the percent of positive tests Saturday was a record 30.46 percent.

There is fear that a Surge over the Christmas holidays could break the state’s hospital system.

Now we have to ask ourselves this question? Is high school athletics worth it? I love sports as much or more than anyone, but if shutting it down for a while will save a life, then I’m all for it.

My wife and I went on a recent shopping trip to Bristol at a famous shopping center called the Pinnacle. We went inside to eat at a restaurant, and there were only six of us wearing masks inside, and the place was full.

The same could be said for several stores that we went inside, so we loaded up and came home.

I am one of the fortunate ones who survived the COVID virus, and I count it a blessing. At times I thought I would die, but God touched me and allowed me to survive.

I’m not sure where high school basketball is going after this ruling, but when you have to shut your program down two or three times per year, then the quality of play becomes stagnated.

The governor’s wife was said to have tested positive on Saturday for COVID, and both are in quarantine inside the governor’s residence.

COVID had his attention, but does it have ours. Where do we go from here? Only the future knows.