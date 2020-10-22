Welcome the Royal Court

By Meg Dickens

Staff Writer

Young athletes nationwide have suffered because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Other than the dangers and inconveniences that everyone faces, young athletes faced limited practices, canceled games, and players benched for illness. Even so, Johnson County is still full of spirit. Homecoming is a prime example.

The week before Homecoming is when that spirit shines. Students and teachers dress up in costumes, quirky themed outfits, and sport maroon and white clothing to show their support. Students all around JCHS nominate men and women from their classes then vote to bestow the honors of king, queen, prince, and princess.

Because of unforeseen circumstances, North Greene had to forfeit the homecoming game. However, this could be a blessing in disguise for the Longhorns. According to a statement last week from Coach Don Kerley, the Longhorns are “banged up pretty bad right now.” This extra time to rest may be what they need to dominate in their game against Cloudland this Friday.