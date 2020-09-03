Volleyball Horns sweep Warriors

JC’s Rhiannon Icenhour goes high above the net to score a point in the final match against Happy Valley. The senior played well in their three-set win. Photo by Joey Icenhour.

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The Lady netters from Johnson County took it to Happy Valley on Monday night inside Ray Shoun Gymnasium. The varsity team swept the Warriors in three sets 25-16, 25-10, and 25-13 while the junior varsity team swept their match 25-8 and 25-11.

Varsity Wins

The Warriors couldn’t stop Maddi Edington, who dominated play from start to finish. The senior served six consecutive points in their first match and had three kills. She ended the first match with a hard spike that made it inside the baseline for a 25-16 win.

Cassidy Lakatos, another senior, got the Horns off to a good start in the second match by serving five straight points to go up 5-0. Rhiannon Icenhour had three kills, and her sister Ryleigh added two in the win. Kayla Sluder recorded three saves, and Edington served up the final six points at the Horns led at one point 21-4 en route to their r25-10 victory.

Happy Valley tried to play close in the third set, tying the match at 6-6 in the early going. But a couple of nice shots where they weren’t by Katie Harry and Katie McCulloch would be all that was needed for the Horns to score nine consecutive points.

A great hustle play by Lizzy Barnes helped save a point for Johnson County that kept their rally going.Edington served up five straight aces to send the Warriors back to Carter County with the loss. She ended the day with a total of seven kills and nine aces. Kayla Sluder did an excellent job in the middle setting up some easy spike points for the front liners. Lakatos had a big night as well.

“We have good chemistry this year,” said Edington about her team.” “We all played with confidence because we wanted to win this one with South coming up.”

Head coach Michelle Cooke felt like her team could play better.

“We played good at times, but we’ve got to do that consistently,” said Cooke. “Happy Valley plays with a lot of spirit so give them credit tonight. Any win is a good one. We’re glad to come out of here on top tonight.”

Junior Varsity Sweeps

Brookanna Hutchins dominated play at the net led her team, to a sweep in the JV game. Hutchins had seven kills in the first match, including three in a row at one point. Peyton Gentry served up five aces in their 25-8 win. Hutchins returned in the second set and collected seven kills that kept the Lady Warriors from getting any easy points around the net. Emily Walker and Hannah Fritts provided some outstanding play in the middle that created point opportunities for the Horns.