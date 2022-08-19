Volleyball bags a good run at jamboree

2022 JCHS Varsity Volleyball Team Front Row L-R: Sarah Arnold, Peyton Gentry, Sierra Green, Kayla Sluder, Braden Eastridge, Emily Walker, Lexie Proffitt.

Back Row L-R: Aubree Glenn, Aubrie Baird, Brookanna Hutchins, Ryleigh Icenhour, Audrey Savery, Makenzie Kelly Photo By Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

The JCHS volleyball team is working

hard to prove they have what it takes to get those wins for Johnson County. The girls traveled to Science Hill last Thursday and were matched up with Davey Crockett and Elizabethton.

The game against Crockett was tough, well-fought, with the Lady Horns edging by the bigger Washington County school. The final score of the two sets was 25-23.

Coach Michele Cooke’s team then had the unwelcoming experience of playing Elizabethton for the second set. The Lady Cyclones passed the Horns by a 25-18 win. Coach Cooke was proud of how well they played in both sets but said serve return was the culprit in the loss against Elizabethton.

Johnson County played their first season match in Blountville at Tri-Cities Christian. Both JV and varsity got playing time, with the JV taking a solid win against the Tri Cities’ team in two sets. The JV got a lot of assistance from the freshmen players; Josie Grindstaff, Lexi Mullins, and Izzy Thompson.

Unfortunately for the varsity team, they did not get the win, but they worked pretty hard for it Monday night. The Lady Horns took Tri-Cities to five games but no victory for the team. With a combination of Aubree Glenn’s 16 and Brookanna Hutchins’s 18 attacks, one could only speculate a good night for the team, but Tri-Cities capitalized on the Lady Horns’ errors.

The Lady Horns just have to calm their nerves and play their game. The caliber of players on the team can get the job done, but it will take a team

effort and utilizing everyone as a whole. It seems Cooke has good practices and focuses quite a bit from just working on the simple; bump, set, and kill against the opponent. Hutchins can definitely control the net, and with the experience of players such as Kayla Sluder as the libero and

consistency in setting by Peyton Gentry, this team will fit right in and get those wins. Cooke is confident in her team, “we will get the jitters out now time to play ball.”