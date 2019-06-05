UT/TSU Extension kicks off water aerobics program

Submitted by Sarah Ransom

UT/TSU Extension Office – Johnson Co.

Classes are now scheduled to be held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, at the Johnson County Swimming Pool at 10 a.m. to exercise and have fun for an hour.

According to program organizers, the American Council on Exercise says working out in the water reduces a person’s weight by about 90 percent, which makes exercise much easier if one struggles with back or knee pain or arthritis.

One additional benefit of these classes is that for each hour spent in water aerobics, the Aquatic Exercise Association says one can burn between 400-500 calories.

Ransom explained that Monday’s classes will take a participant through a variety of basic moves.

Wednesday’s classes bring out the pool noodles for some target training and maybe a few competitions, while Friday’s class include those basic moves along with some choreographed routines “to bring fun in the sun to a whole new level.”

Area residents are urged to come and join the program for some great workout in the water.

Cost is $2 per class or $20 a month.

For further information, please call 727-8161 or email sransom@utk.edu.

“Water aerobics is considered a low-impact exercise option,” “This is a great way to work on mobility, weight loss and endurance without all the pain that usually comes with exercising.”

