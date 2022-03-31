University takes the win from the Longhorns

Isaac Lewis rounding the bases Monday night at home against University School. The Longhorns lost 3-11. Photos by Joey Icenhour

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Advertisements

It was a chilly afternoon for baseball, but JCMS baseball was ready to start the week with a win against University School.

However, the school from Johnson City had other plans. It was a close game throughout the first three innings. An error from the outfield let University get a run in the second inning, with the Horns bouncing back in the bottom of the third.

University led the way in the fourth inning and never looked back. At the bottom of the fourth, the score was 3-2. The Longhorns still had a shot at regaining the lead and adding to the scoreboard with a run in the fifth, but University added three in the fifth and rounded off in the seventh with five more runs.

The boys worked together as a team with some great fielding, but it just wasn’t enough to stop the Bucs from advancing.

Carson Jennings went five innings at the pitcher’s mound striking out four, but University got four runs from Jennings.

Coach Julian Crews tried other players on the mound throughout the game. Isaac Lewis relieved Jennings in the second, but the Bucs got four hits and one run. Jennings got back to the mound at the top of the third, followed by Kaden Blevins in the fourth, with Jennings back in the fifth. Ethan Smith finished at the mound in the top of the seventh.

Coach Crews was happy with the performance of his players. “University had some good hitters, but I was proud to see how well our guys did out in the field, stopped some big plays by the Bucs,” he said.

Advertisements