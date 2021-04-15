Unicoi routes Johnson County

JC’s Seth Conder (51) and the Longhorns have a tough evening with a 14-2 loss to Unicoi. Photo by Joey Icenhour

Unicoi 14, Johnson County 2

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The game was over in the blink of an eye after Unicoi County scored nine runs in their first two at-bats that led to their 14-2 win over Johnson County on Monday at the Hardee’s Field. The Blue Devils hit safely seven times in those frames that led Johnson County to make a quick pitching change. Leading the way was Chris Chavez, Brayden Hendrickson, and Kaleb Metcalf, who drove two runs each. Chavez crossed the dish three times while Hendrickson and Travis Whitson came across twice. Alex Green had a two-hit day for the Blue Devils. Whitson blasted a triple.

Metcalf pitched the complete game to earn the win. Johnson County scored their two lone runs in the fifth. Seth Conder and Peyton Pavusek scored Johnson County’s lone runs. Pavusek, Asa Lewis, Stacy Greer, and Dalton Brown had one hit each for the Longhorns.