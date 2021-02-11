Unicoi pulls away from Lady Longhorns

JC’s Sadie Stout (23) drives the ball past a Unicoi defender. The Longhorns fell to the Blue Devils 57-32 Photo by Joey Icenhour

Unicoi 57, Johnson County 32

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

ERWIN — The defense was solid, but the lack of offense was evident. Johnson County’s inability to score made things tough for them against a very talented Unicoi County team. The Lady Blue Devils got 19 points and 11 rebounds from Caroline Podvin that led to their 57-32 win Friday night in Erwin. They also got 11 points from guard Abigail Rush that complemented Podvin’s performance.

The court’s best player was Johnson County’s Sadie Stout, who kept her team in the hunt. She scored 12 of her team’s 18 first-half points as the Lady Horns trailed 32-18 at the half. Johnson County tallied 11 in the first quarter, and Stout had nine of those. She ended the game with 26 points and four steals. Emmy Miller added seven points and eight rebounds.

Head coach Leon Tolley summed up his team’s play. “We were dead,” said head coach Leon Tolley. “The kids played their hearts out last night, but it’s extremely frustrating and very disheartening. Emmy Miller played her tail off, but we’ve got to keep her and Sadie from getting in foul trouble. We have to have them on the floor.”

Both players picked up their third foul before halftime and had to sit out of the second quarter.