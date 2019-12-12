TWRA Commission to hold final 2019 meeting

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will have its final meeting of 2019, Dec. 12-13 at the Edgewater Hotel and Convention Center in Gatlinburg.

The committee meeting will start at 1 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, December 12. The regular TFWC meeting will begin on Friday, December 13, at 9 a.m.

• The meeting will include a chronic wasting disease (CWD) update. Program Coordinator Chuck will present the latest harvest and testing results. The statewide gun season began the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving across Tennessee while the Unit CWD gun hunting season opened Nov. 9.

•Representatives from the Hiwassee Chapter Trout Unlimited will be in attendance. The organization is providing assistance in the Southern Brook Trout Restoration project.

• Multi-Media Chief Don King will preview and show a clip from the new TWRA television program, Tennessee Outdoor Journal. The production and distribution of the program will be discussed.

A Threatened and Endangered Species list will be presented to the commission for review. The list is required by law to be reviewed and updated every two years.