TWRA Big Game Quota Hunt

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the application period for the 2019 Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Big Game Quota hunts, the Cherokee Party Dog hunts, the regular and youth elk hunts, and WMA youth hunts will run from June 19 through July 24.

Applications must be submitted before midnight (CDT) July 24.

The WMA hunting instruction sheet lists locations and dates for each of the quota hunts along with drawing rules and regulations. The current instruction sheet is available at www.tn.gov/twra/hunting/quota-hunts.

Applications may be submitted online at www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com, at any TWRA license agent, or TWRA regional office. Mailed applications will not be processed into the drawing system.

There is no fee for current Annual Sportsman License holders, Lifetime Sportsman License holders, or seniors possessing a Type 167 Annual Senior Citizen Sportsman License. For all other applicants, there is a non-refundable $12 application fee for each drawing entered. There is a $1 agent fee for applications submitted at a license agent. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed to verify the information is correct on the receipt. For applications made on the Internet, there is a $2 internet usage fee.

If entering multiple quota hunts, a person must pay the agent fee for each application and application fee for each drawing submitted. There are a maximum of 2 drawings for the WMA Big Game hunts. Transaction ID numbers are issued for all transactions and are the customer’s assurance that their application has been accepted into the system.

The WMA (elk hunts excluded) priority point system gives a priority point for each year a hunter participates (this year a maximum of 13 points) without being successfully drawn for a hunt. Applicants drawn for a hunt last year will start over with a priority of zero.

After the drawings are conducted, leftover permits will be sold on-line, on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning August 21, 2019 at 8 a.m. (CDT).

The state’s 11th annual gun elk hunts will be held Oct. 12-18 with seven individuals selected to participate. Six of the participants will be selected through a computer drawing conducted by the TWRA. The seventh participant will be the recipient of a permit that is donated to a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), this year the chosen NGO is the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation. That permit will be issued

in a raffle for the second year.

Additionally, this will be the third year for archery only hunts with seven permits issued. Archery hunt dates are Sept. 28-Oct. 4. The regular elk permits are for a specific Elk Hunting Zone (EHZ) or specified combination of zones on North Cumberland WMA and for private lands in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan and Scott counties. Applicants select which zone they would prefer during the application. More information about the elk hunt zones as well as an interactive map can be found at: www.tn.gov/twra/hunting/big-game/elk.html

Youth ages 13-16 may apply for the regular or youth elk hunt, but may not apply for both. The youth hunt permit is valid for any zone.