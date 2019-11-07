Two seniors receive All-Conference honors

By Beth Cox

Sportswriter

The Johnson County volleyball team had two seniors chosen with all-conference honors for the Three-Rivers Conference. The decision for the honors was based on stats and other coaching decisions

Taylor Cox made the All-Conference team, and Hannah Brooks was honorable mentioned for the All-Conference team. Cox was a forceful, multi-faceted player; she was a strong hitter with that unexpected left hand. Her cross-court hits were hard to return. She could play both setter and hitter, but she preferred hitting.

Cox was also a natural at the service line. Brooks started the season as a setter but ended as the team’s libero. She was aggressive and had the best stats in digs on the backcourt. Brooks fought hard on the back row, not only in digs, but she could also spike and set the ball, which benefitted the team on many occasions. Brooks also contributed significantly to the service line as well, with not only accuracy but also strength. Both seniors were great team builders, often encouraging the team whether the team was winning or losing.

The honored seniors have played together all four years, so it is nice to see honors given to both players as they finish up their high school careers. Brooks is also a tremendous asset to the softball team, and Cox has gone straight into basketball since the end of the volleyball season. Coach Michele Cooke was happy for both Cox and Brooks.

The Lady Longhorns finished the conference with a 1-9 record. The team lost seven seniors this year, but with four varsity players returning; Rhiannon Icenhour, Cassidy Lakatos, Katie McCullough, and McKenzie Taylor and a strong JV lineup, there is no doubt next year promises to be a better year.

The following is the 2019 All-Conference and

Honorable Mentions:

Player of the Year

-Abbey Jane

Hitter of the Year

-Elaina Vaughan

Setter of the Year

-Ashton Adkins

Defensive Player of the year-Deanna Hull

Coach of the Year

-Logan Kemp

All-Conference Team:

Mackenzie Compton

Olivia Delung

Molly Williams

Susie Chatman

Morgan Smith

Hannah Boster

Kaitlin Bailey

Laiken Hoback

Parker Hurd

Taylor Wilson

Gracey Byrd

Hayley Grubb

Shelby Miller

Ashton Vance

Taylor Cox

Haylee Richardson

Three Rivers Volleyball All-Conference

Honorable Mentions:

Gabby Carter-

Chuckey-Doak

Josie Lyons

-Elizabethton

Hannah Brooks

-Johnson County

Garcie Wilson

-Sullivan Central

Lexi Cyr

-Sullivan Central

Riley Nelson-Sullivan East

Katie Watson-Katie Watson

Hallee Casey-Unicoi