Two seniors receive All-Conference honors

By Beth Cox
Sportswriter
The Johnson County volleyball team had two seniors chosen with all-conference honors for the Three-Rivers Conference. The decision for the honors was based on stats and other coaching decisions
Taylor Cox made the All-Conference team, and Hannah Brooks was honorable mentioned for the All-Conference team. Cox was a forceful, multi-faceted player; she was a strong hitter with that unexpected left hand. Her cross-court hits were hard to return. She could play both setter and hitter, but she preferred hitting.
Cox was also a natural at the service line. Brooks started the season as a setter but ended as the team’s libero. She was aggressive and had the best stats in digs on the backcourt. Brooks fought hard on the back row, not only in digs, but she could also spike and set the ball, which benefitted the team on many occasions. Brooks also contributed significantly to the service line as well, with not only accuracy but also strength. Both seniors were great team builders, often encouraging the team whether the team was winning or losing.
The honored seniors have played together all four years, so it is nice to see honors given to both players as they finish up their high school careers. Brooks is also a tremendous asset to the softball team, and Cox has gone straight into basketball since the end of the volleyball season. Coach Michele Cooke was happy for both Cox and Brooks.
The Lady Longhorns finished the conference with a 1-9 record. The team lost seven seniors this year, but with four varsity players returning; Rhiannon Icenhour, Cassidy Lakatos, Katie McCullough, and McKenzie Taylor and a strong JV lineup, there is no doubt next year promises to be a better year.
The following is the 2019 All-Conference and
Honorable Mentions:
Player of the Year
-Abbey Jane
Hitter of the Year
-Elaina Vaughan
Setter of the Year
-Ashton Adkins
Defensive Player of the year-Deanna Hull
Coach of the Year
-Logan Kemp
All-Conference Team:
Mackenzie Compton
Olivia Delung
Molly Williams
Susie Chatman
Morgan Smith
Hannah Boster
Kaitlin Bailey
Laiken Hoback
Parker Hurd
Taylor Wilson
Gracey Byrd
Hayley Grubb
Shelby Miller
Ashton Vance
Taylor Cox
Haylee Richardson
Three Rivers Volleyball All-Conference
Honorable Mentions:
Gabby Carter-
Chuckey-Doak
Josie Lyons
-Elizabethton
Hannah Brooks
-Johnson County
Garcie Wilson
-Sullivan Central
Lexi Cyr
-Sullivan Central
Riley Nelson-Sullivan East
Katie Watson-Katie Watson
Hallee Casey-Unicoi