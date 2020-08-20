Trio of linemen key to Longhorns success

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Johnson County’s football this fall, but one thing is for certain. The offensive line will need to step up and pave the way for the Horns to try and win another conference championship. Much of the responsibility falls on the shoulders of John Stout, Connor McNutt, and senior Ricky Fenner. The trio took the time to touch on their team for the 2020 season. Stout is just a junior but has also started since his freshman season and is a two-time All-Conference selection. He feels like this team could be a special one.

“We have a lot of speed, we have a lot of skill and natural ability among several players,” said Stout. “Our backfield should be special if we pave the way for them. We believe we can hand the ball over and run behind this line. I’m really excited about our line this season. People might think this is off the wall, but I feel like our team this year can be as good as we were two seasons ago. We’re just going to have to do it differently.”

McNutt started every game at center last year. He says that athleticism can also be found on the offensive line.

“We’re bigger, faster, and stronger than we were last year,” added McNutt. We’ve got three good backs with Stacey Greer, Dalton Brown, and Samuel Mann. They have a ton of speed, and we feel like they can run up the gut if we open up the holes for them.”

McNutt added that the two-week layoff hindered them from getting into shape, but he said they had been working hard, grinding, and would be ready by Friday’s game with East. Fenner is hoping to make his senior season one to remember. He said the team has depth this year.

“We have a lot of younger guys who can help us,” added Fenner. “This team is spirited and has a great attitude. I believe we have what it takes to win another conference title. Last year left a bad taste in our mouth. We want to make up for it this season.”

The Longhorns will likely line up with the speedy Dalton Brown at quarterback, brut Stacey Greer at fullback, and fleet footed Samuel Mann at tailback. The trio of linemen feel like it’s a dream to have a backfield like that to block for.

“Teams are going to stand up and take notice,” said Stout about this year’s Longhorns. “If the line does its part, we can win another conference championship.”