Tough week for the Longhorn Nation

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Johnson County has undoubtedly had some rough games over the past week.

Last Tuesday, they faced the Cyclones in double overtime, but that was a walk in the park compared to Hampton and Providence.

Johnson County had a one-point lead in the first quarter of the Bulldogs and the Longhorns, but the second quarter was a ghost town on shooting. Austin West put five on the board, and Zack Parsons added three, but Hampton let the bulldog out of the cage and just kept running up the score with 18 in the second quarter. Thanks to Parsons twelve points and Graham Reece, Preston Greer, and Dalton Robinson contributing three-point shots each, the Longhorns were improving, but the Hampton domination just kept on with 25 points in the third quarter and 27 to finish out the game in the fourth.

Coach Austin Atwood gives credit to Hampton, “they have a great team, and I look for them to go to state.”

Providence also has a good team, but Atwood thought his guys could have played better.

“Providence is a team we can’t take for granted anymore. They get players from all over,” he said. “They have a good program, and our guys just didn’t give it their best.” Providence’s power was right out of the locker room in the first quarter; they outscored the Longhorns by 20 points. The Longhorns could not stop the Knights defensively, and they could not get the points on the board.

It was a tough loss for the Longhorns, but they now have to regroup and be ready to travel to Williamsburg, Kentucky, for some tournament action on December 28.

The Lady Horns are still struggling to find their way to a solid win. Coach Kechia Eller is usually very optimistic about her team, but after their performance against Providence, she had very

few positive words and was very clear about what happened.

“I was disappointed in their performance,” she said. “We started out very sluggish

defensively.”

The scoreboard showed the lack of defense the Lady Longhorns gave. The final score was 72-37. Eller simply said, “the Johnson County girls didn’t show up to play Tuesday night.”

JCHS Boys vs Hampton

Parsons 27, Greer 13, West 7, Robinson and Reece with 6, Connor Simcox-3, Connor Pierce, Peyton Pavusek, and Dalton Pope with 2

JCHS vs Providence

Parsons-14, Pierce, Robinson, Simcox, and Greer with 4, Austin West-3

JCHS Girls vs Providence

Brookanna Hutchins-19, Sierra Green-10. Aubree Glenn-4, and Desiree Robinson-2