Tomahawk Talk: Regions were a mismatch

JC Senior Maddi Edington will bring needed experience to the Longhorn softball team. File Photo.

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

It’s not a popular subject, but if Johnson County wants to compete in the leagues they are in, they’ll have to step up their middle school programs.Region 1-A was dominated by Sullivan East, while Greeneville is the elite team in Region 2-A. Just look at the numbers. They don’t lie.

East embarrassed Chuckey-Doak 89-38 in the first round of the Region, the same team that fell to South Greene by 10 in the District’s consolation game.Greeneville hammered Unicoi County 96-51, the same Unicoi team that beat Johnson County 67-59 inside Ray Shoun Gymnasium and 74-45 in the Devils’ den.Where does middle school ball play a factor? It’s all about the feeder systems and athletes that some are getting at these schools.

Greeneville is loaded with young players, and so is East. Sullivan East has benefited from Mary Hughes for years, and now they have a brand new middle school within a rock throw of their campus. It’s going to get much tougher when playing the Patriots. Greeneville is Greeneville so let’s just say goodbye and enjoy moving up to Class 4-A along with Elizabethton.

The bottom line is we cannot compete with those schools on a year-to-year basis, and we definitely do not want to play Grainger County in girls’ basketball. Unicoi County and Sullivan East will no longer be in the Longhorns’ District. Good luck playing with the big dogs in 4-A.

Unicoi’s Good steps down

WJHL Channel 11 reported that head coach John Good has decided to step down from his coaching position on Sunday night. Good had a ton of success at David Crockett before going to Crockett.

Baseball/Softball will open on the same day

The Johnson County baseball and softball teams will open up their 2021 season on the same day this year. The boys will play at Sullivan South at 5:30, while the girls will be at Sullivan East for a 5:00 game. Both teams are currently practicing for the upcoming season after missing out on getting to play last year.