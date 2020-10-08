Tomahawk Talk: Junior High football season in Jeopardy

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

While football season continues without interruption for high school Longhorns, the Junior High Longhorns haven’t been as fortunate. Last week, their game with Hampton had to be canceled due to the COVID, and this week’s game with Cloudland has been postponed.

Johnson County head coach Devin Shaw said he hopes to reschedule the games with Hampton and Cloudland, but the games remaining on the schedule are away contests at Unicoi County on October 15 and at Unaka on October 22. The Horns won their first game over Happy Valley 23-0, and things looked promising for the Junior Horns.

Coach Shaw said he would advise us as at the Tomahawk as to when their next game would be. They had to cut their schedule short to five games due to no football being played in North Carolina and Virginia.

“We don’t have other schools to fall back on this year,” said Shaw, “If we can’t play those games, then we don’t have anyone else.”