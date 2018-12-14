Tomahawk Talk

Uncharted waters for Lady Longhorns

Mother Nature has put a damper on basketball games being played this week as all have been moved or canceled. The middle school Longhorns will not be playing any games until school is back in session.

The high school canceled Monday and Tuesday’s games but both will be made up including Cloudland after Christmas.

The Longhorns will travel to Mitchell County on Thursday to play Tuesday’s canceled contest. The boys will play at Abingdon on Monday while they and the girls will be at home on Tuesday to battle Hampton.

Their game with the Bulldogs will be the last one in 2018. They return to the court on January 4 to play Sullivan Central in an all-important Three Rivers Conference matchup.

Junior High Longhorns fall to Hampton

The Middle School Longhorns took it on the chin to Hampton over the week. The boys fell 48-40 while the girls were defeated 38-22.

The Bulldogs jumped on top 17-12 after one and led 30-24 at the half. Peyton Pavusek’s eight points kept them in the hunt but a strong third quarter by Hampton would do them in.

The Bulldogs outscored the Horns 13-7 and led 43-31 going into the final frame.

The Longhorns got within six with three minutes to play, but the Dogs were able to hold them off at the end.

Nick Speed led the Longhorns with 11 points. Pavusek added 10 points, and Christian Lipford contributed eight.

Austin Bentley scored a game-high 15 points for the Bulldogs. Dylan Trivett and Brody Hicks recorded seven points each. Hayden Campbell and Caden Buckles had six apiece.

The Lady Bulldogs turned up the defense that led their third 16 point victory over the Longhorns.

Brookanna scored half of Johnson County’s point total with 11.

Chloe Watson led the Bulldogs with 10 points while Shanie Pierce tossed in nine. Kenzie Ramsey finished with eight while Bre Davis contributed six.

Unchartered Territory

For the first time in more than two decades, the Lady Longhorns are currently at the top in the Mountain Lakes Conference standings.

They are tied with Sullivan Central at 2-0 with wins over third place Unicoi County and fourth place Elizabethton.

The boys are tied for third with a 1-1 league mark trailing Elizabethton and Sullivan Central who are both 2-0.

The teams will resume conference play on January 7 hosting first-place Central.

The Lady Cougars and the boys squads are both unbeaten, and a capacity crowd can be expected inside of Ray Shoun Gymnasium.

Three Rivers

Conference Standings

Boys Con. Overall

Team W L W L

Elizabethton 2 0 7 1

Sul. Central 2 0 4 6

Johnson Co. 1 1 8 4

Sul. South 1 1 8 3

Unicoi Co. 1 2 3 6

Sul. East 0 1 7 3

Happy Valley 0 2 2 6

Girls Con. Overall

Team W L W L

Johnson Co. 2 0 6 4

Sul. Central 2 0 7 3

Unicoi Co. 2 1 6 4

Elizabethton 1 1 2 5

Sul. East 0 1 4 5

Sul. South 0 2 6 5

Happy Valley 0 2 3 4