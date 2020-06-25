Tomahawk Sports: Food for Thought

JC’s backup quarterback Dalton Brown (13) goes for a long gain during the Longhorns 2019 season 45-22 win over North Greene. File photo.

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

There is no way of knowing what TSSAA is considering at this time, but don’t be surprised if the start of high school football season is put on hold. Especially after two high school football players from the Murfreesboro area tested positive for Covid-19. Not only two high school football players but one coach as well. And don’t think for one minute that it’s not raised some eyebrows statewide.

The state’s high school athletic organization had already taken a sizeable hit financially this past year when it had to cancel the Spring Sports fling and the high school basketball state tournaments. Nobody knows for sure, but one can bet that high school athletes’ safety will be the priority over anything else. And football being a contact sport is much different than that of baseball and basketball.

Of course, all of this is not unprecedented considering the latest sports developments across the country. The cancelation of the entire major league baseball season is now possible if an agreement is not reached pretty soon. Last week the University of Tennessee reported that one of their athletes had tested positive for the virus. Every case reported is a setback for the start of the high school football season.

Many have stated that they would be in favor of a shortened season, but that needs to be decided soon. TSSAA took a significant step by allowing summer workouts to begin on June 1. Many ask about when football would start, but the answer is still the same; it’s a wait-and-see thing.

Condolences going out

The Tomahawk would like to send out its condolences to the Yvette Lowe family, mother of Johnson County’s football standout Curtis Lowe who passed away this week. I am asking all our readers to pray for Curtis and his family.