The “Price was right” for the Lady Longhorns

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

The “Price was just starting to get right” for the Lady Longhorns softball team. Senior player Tiffany Price was beginning to jell as a player for head coach Greg Reece and his Lady Horns. She blasted a key base hit in the late innings against Ashe County and had begun making the highlight reel for late-inning heroics. Her most memorable moment at a Lady Longhorn came in last year’s District Tournament when she roped a double to tie the game against Happy Valley.

“I remember they called on me to pinch-hit in that game, and I was nervous,” said Price. “I knew I had to make contact, and I hit it well. I saw it go to the fence, and it felt good being able to contribute. You just want to help your team in that situation.”

Price was definitely helping her team in clutch situations. She was also a reserve player on the Lady Longhorns basketball team that won a school-record 23 games this year.”

“It does mean a lot to be a part of the team because we worked so hard,” said Price. “I really thought our softball team was going to make school history after we beat Sullivan East. The District Tournament was up here so we had our sights set on the Regional Tournament. Nothing I think would have stood in the way of us getting there. I appreciate Coach Reece and Coach Tolley for allowing me to be a part of it.”

Price is very popular among her teammate, which was evident in the win at Ashe County to open the season. She ripped a base hit to the fence to tie the game in the late innings that the Horns went on to win by one run.

“It makes you feel good when all your teammates and coaches are there when the inning is over to congratulate you,” said Price. “That was another special moment for me as a player.”

“It was very upsetting not getting to finish the season but beating Sullivan East the way we did was a good way to end it. If the season had to end I wanted it to end the way it did,” said Price with a large smile. “It was the perfect ending for us to go out on. I had never beaten them before.”

Price is the daughter of Jim and Helen Price of Mountain City. She credited her teachers that pushed her especially Coach Reece and Michelle Walters.

“All my coaches and teachers have had a big influence on me,” said Price, “especially mom and dad.”

Tiffany plans on going to the Tennessee Technology School after graduation to become a Phlebotomist.