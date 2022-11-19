I often thought one of the hardest jobs in the athletic world is that of a referee. However, I now know the hardest job in athletics is coaching. My daughter is an athlete and has been coached by many people for almost her entire life. She now wants to be a coach when she graduates from college as many other athletes do upon completion of school, but what a life she has ahead of her if she chooses to continue to pursue coaching.
A coach begins with simply loving the sport they most likely played in school, but that love soon transpires into a whole different realm when sharing that passion with others. Coaches give most of their lives to the game; they eat, sleep, and live the sport of choice which means so does the coach’s family. Coaches must be ready to inspire and motivate their players, they must deal with administrative issues, they must listen to the unhappy parents, and above all else they better win. If coaches do not meet the high level of obligations in all areas, it may be time to move on. Each year from the NFL to local sports, the discussion soon turns to who is staying and who is going, but knowing and doing all of this, they still love coaching. I guess the high level of expectation happened when I was younger, but I remember coaches stayed for a while. In my hometown, our football team couldn’t win if Hendon Hooker himself was out there leading the team, it just seemed there was some type of nonwinning voodoo on the field of Eagle stadium because each year one thing was certain, winning wasn’t in the forecast, but the coach never changed. I had a basketball coach that began each practice with a quick life lesson, he never raised his voice, but he could get the best out of each of us and led his team to state a few times, but other times couldn’t make it past district playoffs, but the lessons he taught me have stayed with me throughout my life.
Coaches carry a great deal of responsibility that has very little to do with athletics; they have the potential to change the course of a young person’s life into, hopefully something greater than expected. They instill a desire to work hard and be ready for anything; they provide memories that will sustain a person for a lifetime. No athlete ever forgets a coach and what they meant to them for a brief period of time.
Sadly, the wind of change is always in the forethought of a coach, but a good coach knows life is but a season, make each moment count, win or lose.