The Longhorns take third in conference, head to Alcoa

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

It was a good thing the first quarter of the boys’ game went so well Tuesday night at Daniel Boone High School because the second half of the game was a struggle against West Greene High School.

The Longhorns came out of the gate running and got the lead early with a 17-4 lead in the first quarter. The boys were focused and showed a desire to win.

The Buffs were catching up in the second quarter, but Johnson County maintained its 28-17 lead.

No one was in foul trouble. Zack Parsons and Preston Greer had only two fouls, each finishing up the first half of the game.

The Longhorn fans were excited, but West Greene had different plans.

The Greene County team came back at halftime with a mission to take control of the ballgame. Johnson County had a sloppy third quarter, and West Greene made the most of the Longhorns’ mistakes.

Frye had ten points from stealing the ball and taking it to the basket, with 23 of his 31 points in the second half of the game.

The Longhorns maintained the lead throughout the game, but it was close. Greer sank a three-pointer right at the end of the third quarter, which gave the Longhorns a 36-30 lead going into the fourth.

The last quarter was a nail-biter, with West Greene’s Frye charging ahead and getting some needed points while the Longhorn struggled to regain momentum.

The Longhorns pulled together, in the end, thanks to Greer adding a couple of threes and Parsons fighting inside the paint for six points in the fourth quarter. Parsons did a tremendous job pushing the ball to the net. The 6-foot senior left it all on the court with 18 points for the night. Simcox’s rebounding and assists were also useful in the Longhorns holding on to the lead. Simcox contributed eight points for the night.

Greer pushed the ball to the basket and shot 18 of his 22 points in the second half of the game. Skylar Lawson and Dalton Robinson each contributed three points.

With the 54-48 win Johnson County is looking ahead to Alcoa.

