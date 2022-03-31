The legacy of a little league dad

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

When a father puts forth effort in teaching the fundamentals of sports along with characteristics such as a strong work ethic, good morals, and perseverance; a true champion is made on and off the playing field, and a Little League dad has made a lasting impression a bond that will last forever.

At this period in a child’s life, it is the Little League dad who they seek out for approval or run toward for a high five when something great just happened.

Johnson County has some great “Little League dads”; who have the patience of a saint and endurance of a marathon runner. They usually look happy and frustrated at the same time, but there is no place they would rather be.

These memories are what has helped too many of Johnson County’s finest players endure the loss of their Little League dads. This past year, four players lost their fathers at a young age, most within a couple of years on the Johnson County basketball team.

It is a bond between

players no one wants to really be a part of, but those players are grateful they have friends who understand the pain of losing a parent.

To the credit of these young players, they did not give up on sports after losing their fathers. They continued to play and be the best they could, knowing their dads would be proud of them. They have taken the lessons learned by their late fathers and applied them to their lives.

Skylar Lawson lost his dad Dewayne several years ago. Skylar continues to be reminded of his dad’s lessons on the basketball court: “My dad was hard on me and pushed me to be better and better. I always think of him before every game, knowing he is watching me, and I try my best for my dad.”

The love of the game remains alive in these young men, and they are led by the example set forth at an early age. Johnson County Alumni and current King University baseball player Petie Pavusek still recalls the lessons from his dad, Coach Pete Pavusek who passed away a few weeks ago.

“No doubt, I would not be the player I am today without my dad. The legacy that dad left behind through Peyton and I are attributes of leadership, dedication, and kind-heartedness.”

There are many ways these Little League dads’ memories are kept alive; some families choose to honor them privately while others in ways that also give back to the community.

The Brad Reece family will have the second annual Brad Reece Memorial Softball Tournament on May 13 and 14. The money raised from this event will go toward the Brad Reece Memorial Scholarship fund and for brain cancer awareness which took the life of this Little League dad a year ago. Brad was Little League Coach to all three of his sons, Gabe, Gavin, and Graham. The Reece boys played sports throughout high school. Graham is currently a junior and plays golf, basketball, and baseball.

The Pavusek family has set up the Pete Pavusek Memorial Scholarship fund through Johnson County Bank in memory of the beloved coach and dad. The scholarship will go to a deserving baseball player.

Advertisements