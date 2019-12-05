The Lady Horns finish strong at Hardee’s Classic

By Beth Cox

Sportswriter

Friday’s basketball action at the Hardee’s Classic at David Crockett High School showed the strength and talent of Lady Longhorns basketball. The first quarter had Johnson County working together as a strong team with Natalie Winters getting the ball down the court and baskets made by both Taylor Cox and Sadie Stout, Johnson County had the lead early in the game and did not let it go.

Chuckey Doak had a secret weapon of their own. Sierra Jaynes put away three treys in the first quarter

before the Lady Horns were able to stop her. Johnson County missed several shots in the first quarter, but they

were moving the ball, looking inside, and found Taylor Parsons, who added two points before the end of the first quarter.

Momentum was on the Horns’ side, going into the second quarter. Chuckey Doak struggled offensively, and with Parsons’ and Miller’s fierce rebounding, Johnson County was able to get the ball down the court before Chuckey Doak could set up any defense.

Johnson County was in a very favorable position going into halftime at a comfortable lead (29-15), but Chuckey Doak was not going down without a fight and played very aggressive basketball.

But, the Lady Knights were only able to score 11 points with eight coming from Jaynes.

Johnson County banked twenty-seven points in the second half with Stout’s 15 points, followed by Cox with 14.

Miller put 11 points on the scoreboard, while Tiffany Price came off the bench and contributed 5 points. Hazlee Klein added 3 points, followed by Parsons and Rhiannon Icenhour with two each.

Coach Leon Tolley was proud of how well the girls worked together but stressed they need to have a better defensive game.

“We haven’t played very well defensively the last three games, and that has to change with the regular season beginning next week,” Tolley said. Tolley sees a few things that need to be worked out before the Lady Horns take on Unaka Tuesday at home.

“We just have a lot of small things to work on,” he said.