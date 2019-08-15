The JCHS volleyball team sweeps North in scrimmage

By Beth Cox

Freelance Writer

The JCHS volleyball team went on the road Thursday for a scrimmage against Sullivan North. The team has not been able to add many scrimmage games to the list of things to do before the season starts, but Coach Michele Cooke kept the girls busy with volleyball camp and scheduled practices.

Cooke said it was vital to make sure her players were ready for the media day event (jamboree) at Science Hill High School on August 13 and the season opener against Sullivan North on August 19. The team, however, was just excited at the chance to compete with one of their fiercest competitors last year.

Cooke was very pleased with how the team played against North, “the girls are continuing to improve every day.”

She has been impressed with the fearlessness of her team in attacking the net and placing the ball. “My hitters were able to hit the holes of their opponents, thinking ahead of where to place the ball. It is a really good thing to see at this point of the season.” The Longhorn coach continued expressing her satisfaction with her players defensively as well, “they are moving better on the court, they had some awesome defensive moves which turned the ball around for us.” The varsity team beat North in three games, while the junior varsity (JV) team won one out of three games. Cooke feels confident her JV team will continue to improve, “they did well, and their play has improved compared to the previous practices.”

The scrimmage was useful to the team by allowing them a little glimpse of how well they can do this season. Abby Cornett states, “I felt we did really well playing as a team. We communicated and trusted each other.” Taylor Cox expresses her take on the scrimmage game, “I was excited to see how we would do, and after it was over, I felt pretty good about everything, if we keep communicating and working together we

are going to have a good season.”

The volleyball team will be very busy next week traveling not only to Sullivan North but also Elizabethton on Tuesday, August 20 and Sullivan Central on Thursday, August 22.