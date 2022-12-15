The Johnson County High School Girls Varsity basketball team entered the weekend with an overall record of 2-4. The team traveled to Pilgrims Knob, VA, to participate in the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic on December 9t and 10. Over these two days, the girls found both highs and lows on the court. The starters for the tournament games were Desirea Robinson, Mimi Zaldivar, Kenzie Kelly, Izzy Thompson, and Brookanna Hutchins.
The first game had the girls facing off against a formidable team at Twin Valley High School. At the end of the first quarter, the game was close, 16-11 but in favor of Twin Valley. The Longhorns battled throughout, but Twin Valley was able to slowly chip away and build a lead over the Longhorns.
Aubrie Baird sank 3 triples in an effort to bring Johnson County back into the game. Even after a valiant effort from the girls, Twin Valley proved to be too much ending the game with the final score of 64-50 in favor of Twin Valley High School.
About Friday's game, Coach Eller said even though the girls battled throughout, that at times “our effort wasn’t there” and “didn’t rebound well and missed open shots.” Twin Valley would go on to be the eventual champion of the tournament.
With the loss, the Longhorns went into Saturday's game competing for third place overall in the tournament. The Lady Longhorns would end up facing off against Hurley High School. The girls took the court, determined not to let the previous night's result affect their game, and closed the first half on a 30-3 run and carried that momentum to a crowd pleaser 60-31 win. Johnson County played a sound game, with Brookana Hutchins scoring a total of 28 points, a career-best for her.
With the Hoopalachia Hardwood Classic in the books and coming away with both a win and a loss, Coach Eller had to say this about the girls' tournament performance:
“We need to do a better job of being ready to come out the gate playing strong. We have struggled with that at the beginning of the game and coming out of halftime. It’s nice to see the girls have some success this season. They continue to play hard, and that’s one of the most important things we stress.”
The Longhorns hope to carry their success into next week when they take on the Holston Cavaliers at home Monday night.