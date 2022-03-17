The Final Bow, retiring Coach P baseball jersey

Former JCHS Baseball Coach Pete Pavusek, center, with sons Peyton and Petie. Coach Pavusek, who passed away suddenly February 3 of this year, was honored Monday before the Longhorns doubleheader against West Greene. File photo

By Beth Cox

Sports writer

Advertisements

There is no doubt the Johnson County High School baseball team has been through some tough times over the past few weeks, but through it all they have stayed focused and determined to achieve the goals of the late Coach Pete Pavusek. The Longhorns season opener began Monday night at home as Johnson County took on West Greene High School for a conference win. However, baseball took a backseat to more important business as it was time to give the beloved coach one final bow. Family, friends, and fans of “Coach P” came to complete the circle and honor the beloved coach at the place he cherished most as a baseball coach and the place he called his second home for over 25 years.

As the warmth of the sun beat down on the ballfield along with a gentle breeze that led to a most perfect evening, the family of Coach P stepped onto the field at the first base line to accept the framed Number 30 jersey that will now and forever be retired. Pavusek wore the number 30 throughout his baseball career. The brief ceremony honored a coach that influenced many and gave all he had to Johnson County baseball. Coach P’s wife Diane knew she married a good man, but what she has seen through the past few weeks, just shows the depth of Coach P’s influence throughout the community and beyond. The proud wife also referred to the scoreboard not working, “that scoreboard always works, but not today, I think that is from Pete because he could not be with us.”

Coach Eric Crabtree has done a wonderful job keeping his players on track for baseball. “Kids are resilient and getting back to business is the best medicine for our players,” said Crabtree. Crabtree and Coach Mike Icenhour has been with the baseball players since they entered high school, so there is a level of comfort having them continue to coach.

Pavusek’s son Petie who is currently playing baseball at King University described what his dad taught him and what continues to motivate

him to give his best,

“He showed us what

dedication to something

is truly about just as he

did with the program and at home where he wanted to be the best dad he could be.”

Pavusek may be gone, but his legacy lives on through Johnson County baseball and through his sons, Petie and Peyton.

As the final event of honoring this legendary coach ends; the exclamation of two words can be heard through the hearts and minds of all who loved Coach P, “Play ball”.

Advertisements