Thanks, Tim, for writing memories that will last a lifetime

Former Tomahawk Sports Editor and 2021 Carter County Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Tim Chambers interviews JCHS Stacy Greer in 2019. File photo.

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

As the new sports season begins in Johnson County, there will be a notable absence in the press box. Tim Chambers put away his press pass at the end of the baseball season and traded it in for quality time with his family and church family. Of course, local sports coverage will not end in Johnson County. The job will now be in the hands of Beth Cox, as a reporter, assisted by talented sports photographer Joey Icenhour, both of whom have successfully covered a variety of athletics in the past.

Chambers, of course, enjoyed a successful career writing for the Elizabethton Star for over nineteen years. Luckily for Johnson County, the Elizabethton Star changed hands, and Chambers found himself without a job. He was quickly asked to write for The Tomahawk as the sports editor; Chambers accepted the position and remained there for seven years.

During his time writing for The Tomahawk, Chambers has seen many changes, but one thing remained strong, Longhorn Nation’s coaches and community. The beloved sportswriter noted how impressed he was with the Longhorn coaches over the years, adding words of respect for the coaches, “Some of the best coaches I have ever worked with come from Johnson County.”

The feeling is mutual when it comes to honoring this Hall of Fame sportswriter. He admits he was only going to stay with the local paper for a year but immediately fell in love with the people of Johnson County, “I’ve never seen such a close-knit community, I loved spending time with the people just as much as I did covering the sports.” He added, “I’ll always have a special place in my heart for the kids of Johnson County.”

Chambers’ press box buddy for more than seven years, Tom Reece, loved working with his sports partner, stating he was one of the most knowledgeable and most accurate writers he has worked with over the span of his forty-year career. However, it was not the writing that made the biggest impact on Reece, “The thing I admire most about Tim is his genuine love and compassion for all the young athletes, coaches, and their families.”

Chambers is looking forward to covering sports again, but in a little different role, as a proud Grandpa. He has grandchildren that will be playing various sports this year, and Chambers will be right there.