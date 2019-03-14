Tennis Horns hoping for historic season

By Scoop Christian

The Longhorns 1984 boys’ basketball team were the last from the Johnson County to reach the state tournament before last year. It’s time that the tennis team got their recognition for reaching the state tournament in doubles play.

Taylor and Olivia Cox will head up the girl’s squad after winning the regional and reaching the elite eight last year. The sisters will play a vital role on the girl’s team that has a chance of making it to Murfreesboro.

Head coach Zack Pittman knows his team is talented and could make school history in 2019.

“I not only think that our girls have a shot of making the state as a team but I feel like our boys can win the conference and regional too,” said Pittman. “Taylor and Olivia have worked hard over the summer to get back to the state, and I think that will happen. I think they have the talent to win it. They actually won their first set last year, but the temperatures might have gotten to them. It was 90 plus degrees in Murfreesboro, and they might have got a little fatigued. Both of them are very determined to get back and bring home a state championship.

Taylor Parsons and Margaret Morrow will play as the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds. Hannah Bauer is penciled in at the fifth spot.

“Taylor and Margaret started playing last year, but I can already see huge strides,” added Pittman. “Both of them are very athletic and can cover the court. Hannah has one of the prettiest strokes I’ve ever seen, and she has improved immensely.”

The No. 6 spot has yet to be decided, but Pittman thinks that Rhiannon Icenhour could be the frontrunner. He also said that a few more could challenge for that final

spot.

The head coach likes what he has seen so on the boys’ side.

Mason Stanley is probably going to play at No. 1, but Noah Cox could challenge him for that spot.

“Mason is a very good player that does a lot of things very well, but I have my eye on Cox,” said Pittman. “He has been at the courts all summer and had some people working with him. He’s going to surprise some people this year.”

Dalton Sluder and Will Henson will play in the No. 3 and No. 4 spots.

Pittman praised them for their solid play.

“Dalton is a very gifted player that works hard on his game. Will is super athletic and keeps getting better each time he plays. We’re a little heavy at the top with those four, and they’ll definitely win a lot of matches for us. Those four are very good tennis players.”

Noah Nelson will play the five spot while the sixth one will go to either Omar Linares or Anthony Rhymer.

Pittman has a couple of solid assistant coaches in Tim Tugman and Craig Cox. He said the team had been

hard at work trying to get better.

“I can see us winning a lot of matches in those first four spots on the boys’ side, and we should be even better on girls. We’re talented, but they also have to work hard to try and get better. Our goal is to take the tennis team to another level this season. I feel like we’ve got two great assistant coaches and the talent to do this.”

JCHS Tennis

Schedule 2019

March

12 HAPPY VALLEY

(Girls only)

21 UNICOI

26 at Science Hill

APRIL

5 CHUCKEY DOAK

10 at Sullivan North

11 DOBYNS-BENNETT

23 HAPPY VALLEY

(Girls only)

25 at Chuckey Doak

30 at Sullivan Central

MAY

2 at Sullivan South