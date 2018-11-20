Swift to guide JCMS Lady Horns

November 21, 2018



By Tim Chambers

Tomahawk Sports Editor

TomahawkSportsEditor@gmail.com

The middle school Lady Longhorns will be looking for some stability to try and build a good foundation on for their middle school basketball program. The team will have its third head coach in as many years only this time it’s one that is home grown. Former Longhorns’ standout player Sarah Swift was tabbed to take over for Brooke Boone who is now teaching in Carter County. Swift excelled on the volleyball and basketball courts for the Lady Longhorns prior to graduating from Emory & Henry College. She feels like they are somewhat behind the eight ball but is happy to be in her new role.

“We didn’t get to do any summer camps because I didn’t find out that I was coaching until they were over,” said Swift. “We’ve been in the gym working on a lot of fundamental drills and shooting. The eight grade and seventh grade classes have a lot of potential. They all hustle well and don’t give up on anything.”

The Lady Horns have a lot of size among its post players and they had some balanced scoring in a recent win over Jonesborough. Four players had seven points or more and all the starters got in on the scoring act. Swift will look to Brookanna Hutchins, Peyton Gentry and Autumn Lewis to provide a lot of the scoring. Ryleigh Icenhour is a good rebound that will start inside. Aubrie Baird can knock down shots and will round out the starting vie. Amy Gunter and Audrey Savery will provide some much needed minutes off the bench. Patty Lipford, Marissa Summerow and Sarah Arnold will also compete for playing time.

Swift feels like the team feeds off of each other well because most of them played together last year. She is hoping it leads into some good team chemistry.

“They all know one another and they anticipate on what each other is going to do,” added Swift. “They have good size and they can be athletic. I like the makeup of this group because they don’t get on one another. We’ll learn as we go but we’re hoping they can become a good basketball team.”