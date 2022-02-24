Sweet farewell to the senior cheerleaders

Thank you to the JCHS senior cheerleaders for the hard work, beautiful smiles, and the best cheers.

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Advertisements

The senior cheerleaders have faced changes from the virus to coaches over the years. This year started with a new assistant cheer coach and ended with a different head coach.

Katherine Lewis started her first year as an assistant cheer coach, but after the resignation of head coach Michelle Walters who took a teaching position in Johnson City, Lewis became the head coach.

She expressed how she has loved working with the cheerleaders, especially the senior cheerleaders.

“To say that I am proud of these young women would be an understatement,” she said. “It has been an honor

to coach them this year, as my first year back in the county and my first year as a coach.”

Due to some scheduling conflicts, the senior cheer squad was honored a few weeks ago at a home basketball game. Isabella Phipps and Hannah Walker were the co-captains of this year’s team and led the team to a year full of many emotions from uncertainty plagued by mask mandates and COVID quarantine and changes with coaches. They kept a smile on their faces and dealt with the challenges with positive energy and a sense of unity.

The other senior squad members are Kirsten Day, Gracie Grayson, Katie McCulloch, Ashlee Williams, and Kaylee Williams. Lewis spoke with encouragement and reflection about the seniors, “I will miss their smiles and sweet laughs. These special girls can most assuredly light up a room, not to mention a football field or gymnasium.” She added, “They allowed me to come in and share my passion with them, and it has been an amazing journey. As they take their next

steps in life, I hope that they will never forget who they are and where they came from.”

Walters also commented on her appreciation for the senior cheerleaders, “these young ladies helped me so much as I transitioned from assistant coach to head coach and were always helpful and patient. They will all be successful in whatever path they choose.”

Lewis provided a quote by Eleanor Roosevelt to

her seniors, “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” To the cheerleaders of

the class of 2022, keep dreaming and thank you from the Longhorn Nation for the years of making the games more special and joyful by celebrating the wins and smiling through the losses.

Advertisements