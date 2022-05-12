Summerow receives prestigious award

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

Johnson County High School student and football player Nathaniel Summerow was honored last week by the National Football Foundation, Mountain Empire Chapter, with a banquet, trophy, and a $300 scholarship for his academic success and athletic example of

hard work and dedication.

Coach Don Kerley selected several seniors for the award and was happy that Summerow was chosen for the special recognition.

“Summerow worked hard for me and gave a lot of himself to football. He is a good example of how someone can succeed when they work hard,” Kerley said.

The National Football Foundation was established in 1947 to “use amateur football to help develop scholarships, citizenship and enhance athletic achievements in young people.”

The NFF was under the leadership of General Douglas McArthur, legendary Army Coach Red Blakik, and journalist Grantland Rice.

Mike Gonce is the President of The Mountain Empire Chapter of the National Football Federation. The Mountain Empire Annual Scholar-Athletes awards honor legends of the past and leaders of the future.

There are over 5000 high schools and over 1,008,400 football players, with 1779 football players in Northeast Tennessee. The pool of eligible players is among those of great distinction.

Nominees include those with a GPA of 4.0, 64 are team captains, 35 are All-State selections, 13 valedictions, 58 are National Honor Society members, and 4-H National Merit members.

Summerow was among others from around the region. Jake Roberts of Elizabethton, Austin Riner of West Ridge, Garrison Barrett of Volunteer High, Justice Musser of Tennessee High, Brenden Reid of David Crockett, and Hayden Sherer of Dobyns Bennett.

Unaka’s Caleb Lydick, Happy Valley’s Landon Babb, Cloudland’s Chase Shell, and Hampton’s McKinley Kuhn received Scholarship awards as well.

WJHL’s Kasey Marler was this year’s Master of Ceremonies.

The College Football Hall of Fame is located in Atlanta, Georgia, with a state-of-

the-art, highly interactive facility.

Summerow was grateful for being nominated and receiving such a prestigious award, “It’s nice to be honored for something I love to do.”