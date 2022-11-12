Most seniors hold tight to every minute of their last year of high school until the day of graduation, while others have big dreams and ambitions and are ready to move on from high school.
Aleena Summerow is the exception to the standard senior. She has worked hard to graduate early and get her dream started of becoming an RN.
“I have never really been fond of school, so I am ready to move on to the next chapter of my life,” said the senior cheerleader. “It is a bittersweet moment, but I am excited about my future,” she added.
The four-year cheerleader is leaving with fond memories of her time as a JCHS cheerleader for the Longhorns.
“I dread leaving behind my friends and teammates; they have become like family to me, but I have memories that will last a lifetime,” she said. Those memories include singing on the bus and so much laughter, adding, “my teammates will live in my heart forever.”
She credits cheering as a building block in helping her get to where she is going.
“Cheering taught me how to be a friend and how to work as a team, she said. “I will miss it very much.”
Summerow plans to attend Northeast State Community College in the spring, where she will study nursing.
“I want to get my RN degree and then work in the NICU and later become a traveling nurse,” she said.
With a 3.9 GPA and graduating early from high school, the excellent student should have no problems making all her dreams come true.
As for Coach Katherine Lewis Nichols, she will miss her bright and outgoing cheerleader. “Aleena has been my strongest back spot and has worked hard to teach the newbies. She is definitely going to be missed,” Added Nichols.
The young academic has a strong work ethic not only to maintain an excellent grade point average but graduate early while participating in one of the most time-consuming and challenging sports in high school; the senior athlete should not have many difficulties obtaining whatever endeavors she decides to take on in life. She has already proven herself a successful role model to many that know her.