Sullivan South sweeps Johnson County

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

You have good weeks and bad weeks in high school basketball. This was Johnson County’s bad week. The Rebels took a pair of games by winning 65-59 in the boys’ game and 43-37 in the girls’ contest Nick Ellege returned to the lineup from an injury in a big way by tossing in 18 points in the Rebels conference win. Loackson Dean and Colton Mullins added 11 points each for the winners. Jackson Earnhardt and Zack Parson tallied 24 points apiece for the Longhorns. Sough led 34-32 at halftime. Parson and Earnhardt combined for 31 of Johnson County’s 32.

The lady Rebels took the ter and managed to hold off Johnson County from there. Sadie Stout scored a game-high 16 points for the Longhorns, while Emmy Miller provided nine. Peyton Gentry tallied eight and played a good floor game. Allie Jorday led the Lady Rebels with 13 points. Chloe Nelson also reached double figures with 10.