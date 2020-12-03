Stout stepping up for the Horns

JC’s Sadie Stout (23) is stepping up into a leadership role on the 2020-21 Longhorns Girls varsity team. Pictured here on offense in earlier games from this season, Stout scored 68 points in the Horns first 3 games. File photos by Joey Icenhour

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

The Lady Longhorns are off to a 3-0 start before their game at Hampton on Tuesday, and one reason they have to do so is the play of senior guard/forward Sadie Stout. She has amassed 29, 21, and 18 points in the three wins, which has pleased her head coach Leon Tolley.

“Sadie is stepping up and doing the things she needs to do for us to win,” said Tolley. “She is coming to the gym and working with the younger players. She realizes we need them and her to be at their best to have any success this season.”

So far, the formula has been great. Stout said they approach every game as though it were their last one.

“We all realize that the next game could be our last one with all this COVID,” said Stout. “She is looking forward to the Hampton game on Tuesday, where they could run their record to 4-0. “I love playing them, and I have for years,” said Stout. “We want to always win this game, especially with Coach Tolley on our bench. It’s a big rivalry game for them and us.”

Stout said she had to work on her game extra hard this season. Her size at 6’0 can work to her advantage and disadvantage.

“I’ve always played guard to I’ve had to work on staying low, and I have,” she said. “I have a lot more confidence in my shot from the outside than I did in past years. I’ve worked hard on that part of my game plus I can post up smaller guards. I’m squaring up and getting my feet set better than I ever have.”

Stout enjoys playing on her team that has only three seniors and two sophomores in the starting lineup.

“We don’t have any juniors, only sophomores, and freshmen,” said Stout. “They’re all getting better. We are very inexperienced. I want to play college basketball, and the way to do that is for our team to have success. We want to make it back to the regional tournament because I want our younger players to experience what last year’s team did. That was special.”

With Stout and senior teammate Emmy Miller leading the way, they hope to make the big dance their “Sadie Hawkins” dances when tournament time rolls around. She hopes the fans will come out and support the team. Stout will entertain Southern Wesleyan University and Lenoir Rhyne as to where she wants to play college ball.