Sprinters to head up track team

Front row: Samantha Manuel, Paiten Carroll, Raven Irizarry, Maddie Furches, Brandy Greer, Cynthia Furches, Lucy Valladares, Cristian Espinoza, Sebastian Ventura. Back Row: Chloe Gladden, Michael Kinnison, Cole Worlock, Andrew Woerner, Sam Mann, Grinnon Walker, Jeffrey King, Morgan Hodge, Gabriel Hensley, Austin Mounts, Roland. Not pictured: Jeanna Woodard, Brandon W Johnson, Brandon May, Casey Furches. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Head Coach Penny Gentry begins her seventh season as head track and field coach at Johnson County and hopes that speed carries them through this season.

“We will be relying on our sprinters, which we feel like is the strong point of our squad,” said Gentry. We have around 25 boys and girls that are out for the team.

According to Gentry, her squad has been practicing for about two weeks now, and the kids are working hard. Raven Terran, Cynthia and Maddi Furchess, and Peyton Carroll will lead the sprinters on the girl’s side, while Sam Mann, Brandon Johnson, Grinnon Walker, and Drew Warner will lead the sprint team on the boys’ side. The team doesn’t have very many participants in the field events, but that could change over time.

Gentry said that she does have some kids who want to try the hurdles in Cole Warlock, Walker, Drew Warner, and others.She said they have a meet next Tuesday at Elizabethton, and more will be decided once she can see them compete. She said, COVID didn’t hurt her squad because they don’t have many who ran two years ago.

“The good things about this group is that they show up every day and don’t complain. They come ready to practice and do what we ask of them. We hope to compete, but you never know when you run against Elizabethton and some of those. I like these kids here. I’m sure they’ll do their best, and that is all you can ask for as a coach.”