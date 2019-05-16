Spring practice begins for the JCHS football

By Beth Cox

Freelance Writer

The grass is green, the sun is shining, and pollen is everywhere which can only mean one thing; spring, and of course football practice at JCHS.

Coach Don Kerley along with his assistant football coaches, Matt Bray, Craig Cox, Randy Smith, Chris Dunn, Bo Henson, Gary Horne, and Billy Heck are gearing up for another successful season this fall, which begins in the spring.

The two-week spring practice allows the coaches to examine the level of teamwork, commitment, and work ethic of the football players.

“Spring practice is very important to getting the football season off to a good start,” Cox said. It alows players to get excited about the upcoming season and hopefully motivate the guys to workout throughout the summer.”

Luckily the weather has cooperated with the football schedule, and Coach Kerley has been able to utilize the time given to him for spring practice.

Kerley emphasized that spring practice is essential because it gives the coaches a chance to learn different plays and have an idea of team placement and individual talent.

The practice also allows the players a chance to work together as a team. “It’s also been a while since they players have dressed out, so this two-week time period allows the players to get comfortable wearing football pads again,” Kerley said.

The football team is on the practice field right after school; practice can last up to three hours with intermittent water breaks.

Kerley has scheduled offensive days, defensive days and days for combined practices for his players.

Spring practice ends on Friday, May 17, before the team travels to David Crockett High School for a scrimmage game on Tuesday, May 21.

The football team will continue to work out throughout the month of June until the final week.

The last week of June and the first week of July is considered a dead period for all sports, which is a requirement by TSSAA.

The JCHS football team will also travel to UVA Wise this summer for football camp.

As for the football field is concerned school officials said the project continues and volunteers are still needed to help. Donations are always appreciated to help with the construction cost.

Banners are on sale right now, and money made from the sale will go directly to help with expenses for the renovation of the football field. Anyone interested in purchasing a banner may contact Coach Kerley at 423-444-9724.