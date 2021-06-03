Spring football recap for Longhorns

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Spring football just concluded at Johnson County High School and Head Coach Don Kerley was happy with their progress. The team had 30 plus players out for football and there were more with the addition of the baseball players after their season concluded. The team was allotted 10 practice days but didn’t use them all.

“We saw what we needed to see,” said Kerley. “We worked with our quarterback and running backs. I thought that Connor Simcox, Corie Neely and Dalton Brown all had a good spring.

Simcox started at quarterback as a freshman last year and will likely get some key pointers from former Johnson County standout quarterback Nathan Arnold who is now the starting signal caller at the University of the Cumberlands.

“I thought that Connor looked much improved,” stated Kerley. “Dalton Brown looked faster and ran well. I also liked what we saw from Neely.”

One area that Kerley thinks can be a bright spot for his team is their offensive line.

“We’ve got some good athletes there” added Kerley. “We are going to need them to play well.”

They’ll need to perform well because the Longhorns open the season at Hampton on August 27. The Dogs will be led by standout quarterback Connor Jones and could field one of the best teams in their classification statewide. The schedule will be much tougher this year with games against Volunteer and Sullivan East. They also must go on the road to play conference foes Chuckey-Doak and West Greene.

The team will play five road and five home games this year with the longest road trip at South Greene. The team will kick off fall practice in late July and all the staff and players are excited about the upcoming season. The team will try and get stronger in the weight room before fall practice begins. Hopefully they can duplicate another season like the one they had during Arnold’s senior year as the starting quarterback.