At the ripe old age of five, I didn’t dream of becoming a sports reporter because I knew I was going to be a famous baseball player for the Atlanta Braves. A few short years later, I knew I was going to be the next great quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fast forward a few decades and several career ambitions later, I just missed out on being the next great professional athlete. Even though I didn’t make it to Canton, sports grew to become a passion of mine.
After serving 20 years in the United States Army, my father retired to northeast Florida, which happens to be where the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League also call home. As any levelheaded sports fan, I decided to put my hopes and dreams into the local teams, for better or for worse, which, unfortunately for me, has mostly been worse.
My fandom didn’t stop with football and baseball; no, I found myself gravitating toward any sport I could watch or play. You name it, I would watch it and, if possible, play it. Growing up in a big city, especially in the state of Florida, where sports is a large industry at all levels, I was exposed to a wide variety.
I grew up in a family of 7 kids and one television set, so having control of the tv was nearly impossible for me since I was number 5 of the 7, also known as being low on the totem pole. To scratch that itch I had for sports, I would play outside all day, or at least until the streetlights came on. My neighbor friends all enjoyed sports, and we would put together our own neighborhood Olympics each year.
I enjoyed playing sports, but that wasn’t enough. Like any kid, I had a million and one questions but mostly, “why?”! I wanted to know why my team was good or bad, what made a certain player so good, where my team was ranked, what school my favorite player attended, etc. I watched ESPN as often as I could, but with little access to the tv, I discovered sports radio and the newspaper. Each night when I would go to bed, I would fall asleep listening to the AM sports radio station.
Each Sunday, on the way home from Church, my mother would pull over at the local grocery store and have me jump out of the car and buy a newspaper. As soon as we got home, I would pull out the coupon section for my mom and the sports section for myself. Reading the sports section was one of the highlights of my week, as reading the articles talking about the coach’s assessment of the past week and their approach for the upcoming week. I played soccer and ran track for my high school so naturally wanted to see what the sportswriters had to say about my team. Reading about how well my high school teams were doing from the perspective of the sportswriter was always interesting because they approached from a different perspective. They would be able to point out things that maybe I had never thought of before. Sometimes the sportswriter would say some things that I didn’t agree with, but that’s one of the aspects of sports that makes it so great, healthy debate on what we fans are so passionate about.
My family and I moved to Johnson County four years ago, and it has been one of the best decisions we’ve made as a family. We moved here to take a job at Appalachian State University, and I have since moved on to a job that allows me more flexibility in my life. My wife and I have been married going on 13 years and have two beautiful children. This community has been so welcoming. My son, who is 9, loves playing baseball and this year played for the small but mighty Expos. My daughter, who is 6, played baseball this past year for the Braves, she also does cheerleading which just started up for the basketball season, and she does dance as well at the local dance studio. When we made the decision to move from Florida, we wanted to move to a small town where we could raise our children in a good community, and we found that here in Johnson County. Shortly after moving here, I quickly learned that this community loves its local sports.
During my downtime, I do a weekly sports podcast covering the National Football League and have been doing so going on for four years. The podcast is small but growing, and we recently picked up our first sponsor for the show.
I look forward to using the skills I’ve developed over the years from my over-the-top fandom as well as the podcast. Fair and accurate reporting is what I am to do, as there are so many extraordinary stories of not only the talented athletes but also the stories of the coaches, supporting families, and fans of Johnson County.