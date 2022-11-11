For the last year and a half, I have been fortunate enough to do something new and something that I truly loved doing, writing for the paper and on one of my favorite topics; sports. It has been such a great experience for me.
When Tim Chambers decided to retire, I asked him about it, and he gave me his blessing and support. Tim helped me so much at the beginning. I will always be appreciative of him for his wisdom and guidance. I knew I would never come close to Tim’s accomplishments, but I just remembered what he told me; it’s always for the kids. I wrote keeping the young athletes in mind because they give so much of themselves to the sport or sports they love.
Johnson County is blessed with some of the best young people who will do great things.
During my short time as a sportswriter, our community has seen many changes, some good, some not so good. Changes, as we know, are just part of life, but we can adhere to the changes that define who we are not only as individuals but as a community. Through happiness and heartbreak, this community has shown up for each other and showered each other with love. The Longhorn Nation’s bond will never be broken and only gets stronger with time.
I have chosen to step back from writing for the paper, but it has been a journey I will never forget. Friday night football has a whole new sweet meaning for me. I want to thank so many people for the encouragement throughout my time with The Tomahawk; the positive comments gave me more self-confidence; the negative ones inspired me just always to try to be better than I was last time, which is all we can ask from our players and coaches as well.
I will write for a couple more weeks, but The Tomahawk is currently looking for a sportswriter. As someone who came in with no experience at all in writing, I suggest if you are out there and have wanted to try something new, go for it.