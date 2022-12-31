As 2022 comes to a close, here’s a look back on some of the world’s major sporting events of the year and their storylines.
We start off with the Australian Open in the men’s bracket. The big storyline here did not focus on what happened on the court but on what happened off the court. Men’s tennis star Novak Djokovic entered 2022 atop the world ranking, heading into the Australian Open as one of the favorites. On the eve of the January event, the Australian government revoked Djokovic’s visa and did not allow him to compete in the event due to his Covid Vaccination status. His visa ban has since been lifted, and he will be able to compete in the upcoming 2023 Australian Open.
Behind a stout defense, we saw the Georgia Bulldogs take down the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship to a score of 33-18.
In February, we saw second-year quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals take on the stacked L.A. Rams and Matthew Stafford. The Rams came away with a win, but not without the Bengals putting up a fight to a 23-20 finish. Since the Super Bowl, the Bengals closed out the year sitting atop their division, while the Rams have disappointed, sitting at 5-10 here at the end of the year.
Also, in February, the world turned its attention to Beijing, China, as it hosted the 2022 Winter Olympics. Due to COVID-19 rates and the Omicron variant, a very limited number of spectators were allowed to attend in person. Norway finished atop the medal board with a total of 37, while the USA finished in fourth with a total of 25.
The Kentucky Derby, also known as the “Greatest 2 minutes in sports,” saw Rich Strike win. Strike’s victory was the second-largest upset in Derby history.
In baseball, the Houston Astros took home the Commissioners Trophy after finishing off the Philadelphia Phillies in 6 games in the World Series.
The year closed out with the world turning its attention to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. The US Men’s National team performed well enough to make it out of the group stage but was not able to overcome the more experienced Netherlands team in the knockout stage. The World Cup did not go without its fair share of controversy with some alleging the host country paid off the decision makers at FIFA HQ to be able to host the tournament. Other allegations of poor treatment to the workers were prevalent throughout the tournament as well.
These examples are only a few of what helped shape the sports world in 2022.