Splash page

Photos by Tamas Mondovics
Johnson County swimming pool certified lifeguards, DeAnna Greer 17, and her brother Preston 15, sit at poolside before getting ready for their shift earlier this week.
Makayla Church, 7, and her sister Emma 4, of Mountain City, TN make a splash at the Johnson County Swimming Pool in Mountain City earlier this week. The girls attend school in the morning and are rewarded for their hard work with some much-deserved poolside fun the rest of the day. The Johnson County pool is managed by Earl Gambill and is enjoyed by young and old during the summer months. See more pool fun photos on page B-8. Photo by Tamas Mondovics
Dalton Matherly, 15, Neyland Lunceford, 14 and Noah Reece, 11, get some air at the Johnson County swimming pool earlier this week.