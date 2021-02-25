South ends Lady Longhorns’ season

Longhorns’ Abby Lipford (32) reverses her dribble in a tough last game versus Sullivan South. The Rebels eliminated Johnson County from the tournament 57-47. Photo by Joey Icenhour

Sullivan South 57, Johnson County 47

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – in a knock-down-drag-out type of contest, Sullivan South was able to end the Lady Longhorns season by a score of 57-47 on Tuesday night inside Sherry Hooks Gymnasium in the first round of the District 1-AA Basketball Tournament. Not to be overlooked was how Johnson County came out of the gate to try and extend its season after speeding 40 plus days in quarantine due to COV(D during the 2020-2021 season.

“They played well,” said South’s Head Coach Terry Hutson about the Longhorns. “We had to earn this win.”

Indeed they did because a total of 42 fouls were called in the game, way too many for a District Tournament game. The Longhorns came out ready to play, grabbing a 14-5 first-quarter advantage. They kept adding to their lead in the second quarter, going up at one point 25-14 before Stout went on a 13-4 run that cut their lead down to 29-27 at the half.

Most of the damage was done by Johnson County’s Sadie Stout, who blistered the nets for 17 first-half points. South regrouped at halftime and held Stout to five points in the third quarter and none in the all-important fourth. The big hurt came by way of turnovers as the Horns turned it over 26 times in the game.Stout got a big lift from Chloe Nelson, who scored 17 points off the bench include seven straight during a second-quarter stretch to spark South’s rally.

The Lady Rebels got a long three from Bradlie Warner to start the third quarter that finally gave them their first lead, but seven straight points by Johnson County’s Emmy Miller allowed the Lady Horns to retake the lead at 39-33. South would dominate the game from that point, Arianna Kerney and Kaydee Morelock leading the way. Morelock and Kerney hit baskets that triggered an 18-5 fourth-quarter run, while Nelson and Warner hit three-point plays that put the Lady Rebels up 49-42.&

Johnson County’s offense sputtered during the second half allowing South to escape with the victory. South had five players that scored nine points or more in the contest. Warner and Jordan scored 10 points each, while Morelock and Arianna Kerney added nine points apiece. Warner also dished out eight assists.

Johnson County’s Emmy Miller closed out her impressive career with a double-double, 10 points, and 11 rebounds. The Lady Longhorns outrebounded South 36-21. Brookanna Hutchins had eight points and eight rebounds off the bench to help the Lady Longhorns. Sadie Stout closed out her impressive career as a Lady Longhorn with 22 points that included four treys.

They finished the year with a 4-18 mark after making the Regional Tournament last year for the first time in 23 years.

“I was very proud of our team’s play at South,” said Johnson County’s Head Coach Leon Tolley. “We had a rough week earlier with five games in seven days, some of which were not pretty, but at South, we showed up to compete. I would have liked to have seen that team more often this season. I am also proud of the players that played and finished the season. We had some that chose to opt-out or not play at the start of the season, so we took what we had and went with them. Hopefully, this will benefit our younger players in the future with being thrown into the fire before they were really ready. We will miss our seniors because they were part of the Lady Longhorn program’s resurrection, and now our younger players will be tasked with the same objective. Sadie, Emmy, and Abby (Granny) Lipford each in their way left a mark on this program.”

Johnson Co. 14 15 13 5 – 47

Sullivan So. 5 22 12 18 – 57

JOHNSON COUNTY (47)

Emmy Miller 4 2-3 10, Peyton Gentry 0 0-0 0, Sadie Stout 8 2-6 22, Aubrie Baird 1 0-0 2, Abby Lipford 0 0-0 0, Marissa Summerow 2 0-0 5, Aubree Glenn 0 0-0 0, Sierra Green 0 0-0 0, Amy Gunter 0 0-0 0, Brookanna Hutchins 3 2-4 8, Totals 18 6-13 47.

SULLIVAN SOUTH (57)

Bradlie Warner 3 2-3 10, Arianna Kerney 3 3-6 9, Allie Jordan 2 5-87 10, Madison Bailey 1 0-0 2, Chloe Nelson 6 5-8 17, Kaydee Morelock 4 1-1 9, Rylie Haynie 0 0-0 0, Totals 19 16-26 57.

Three-Pointers –

Johnson County 5 (Stout 4, Summerow)

Sullivan South 3 (Warner 2, Jordan)

Rebounds

Johnson County 36 (Miller 11, Hutchins 8, Stout 4, Baird 4, Team 4)

Sullivan South 21 (Kerney 7, Nelson 6).

Assists

Johnson County 10 (Gentry 3), Sullivan South 14 (Warner 8, Morelock 3).

Steals

Johnson County 6 (Miller 3)

Sullivan South 8 (Warner 3, Morelock 2, Jordan 2)

Blocks

Johnson County 1 (Miller)

Sullivan South 2 (Bailey, Nelson)

Turnovers

Johnson County 26

Sullivan South 14

Total Fouls

Johnson County 24

Sullivan South 18.

Fouled out

Johnson County (Gentry)