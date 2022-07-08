Something for everyone this summer at the DMRA

By Beth Cox

Sports Writer

As the Fourth of July celebration ended Monday night with many wrapping up a day filled with cookouts, family, and fireworks, others spent the day or possibly the whole weekend at Doe Mountain Recreation Area. Director Shawn Lindsey and his staff worked tirelessly to give everyone who visited the mountain a fun-filled weekend with parades, music, and new adventures. Lindsay said, “each day we had well over 100 guests arrive at the mountain where they were welcomed by our event staff and Trail Ambassadors to ride trails, listen to music, or maybe just a little ax throwing, but everyone seemed to have a good time.”

The holiday weekend fun began Saturday night with a Fourth of July parade night ride where 23 participants decorated their ATVs with their best Independence Day colors and décor and rode through the trails. Lindsey was happy to see so many guests be a part of the parade, but he also is optimistic there will be more participants next year.

Sunday night, guests at the mountain were entertained by the local band Philly Cracker and Monday night, the Mumbling Blues Band put on an excellent performance for everyone to enjoy.

July will be a busy month on the mountain. With the success of this past weekend, Lindsey is excited about the future events at Doe Mountain Recreation Area. The 3D Archery Tournament begins this month, and the Legend of Kettlefoot Enduro Race series will be fun for participants and spectators. Starting July 7, a new Yoga in the Trees program will begin at 7:00 pm.

The DMRA director wants to make Doe Mountain a place for everyone to visit.

The various activities are created to bring people from all walks of life to one of Johnson County’s biggest tourist attractions. Lindsey also encourages everyone to follow Doe Mountain Recreation Area on Facebook for all the latest events that will take place throughout the summer season.