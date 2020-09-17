Sluder to lead Junior Longhorns

JCMS’ Kyle Sluder is expected to be one of the on field leaders for the Longhorns this season. Photo by Joey Icenhour.

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

If Johnson County Middle School is to have a good year, they’ll need the Shady Valley Speedster to play well. Kyle Sluder is back after breaking his collarbone against Happy Valley last year in the midseason. Sluder started in the backfield as a seventh-grader and had one game where he rushed for over 100 yards in a win over Unaka and picked up another 75 more in the first half against the Warriors before his injury.

“He could be a stud, and we’re expecting him to be,” said JCMS head coach Devin Shaw. “He one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever had.”

Sluder said the team has been putting in the extra work.

“Everybody has been going hard for the most part,” he said. “I feel like we’re getting a lot better than where we were. Our team has a ton of team speed.”

Sluder said it has been stressful waiting on the season to start. Sluder is excited about their first game against Happy Valley.

“It was hard when I broke my collarbone against them last year,” he said. “I felt like we were going to have a good year. It was hard watching from the sidelines. I would really like to play well against them this year.”

He’ll get his chance in a few weeks. The Horns and Warriors will do battle on September 24 in the first game of the season for both teams.

“We just want to play somebody,” Sluder said. “But we are not complaining because we weren’t sure if we would have a season or not. I’m just happy to be playing.”

Sluder is also an outstanding basketball player. He said his injury has healed up and he’s ready to go.

“I’ve not had any problems from it after it healed,” said Sluder. “I just want to get back out on the game field and see what we can do.”

Kyle is the son of Kenny and Keli Sluder of Shady Valley.