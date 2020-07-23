Six Longhorns make All-Conference Softball Team

Six Johnson County High seniors make the Three Rivers All-Conference team; (left to right) Alexis Hendley, Diamond Dibble, Abby Cornett, Natalie Winters, Hannah Brooks, Tiffany Price. Photo by Joey Icenhour

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

In a year where the COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the softball season for many teams, the coaches got together and decided to place all of this year’s seniors on the Three Rivers All-Conference team. This is the most elite honor for a player to receive.

Making the squad from Johnson County was their senior slugger Hannah Brooks, versatile Natalie Winters, defensive whiz kid Abby Cornett, Alexis Hendley, Tiffany Price, and Diamond Dibble. The Longhorns finished the shortened season undefeated and were expected to be a front runner for the league championship. This was a most fitting way to send these senior players out in style.