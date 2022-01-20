Sickness plagued Lady Horns fall to South Greene

By Beth Cox

Sports writer

Friday night at JCHS, the Lady Longhorns faced off with South Greene High School, the newest team of the Three Rivers Conference. In November of 2020, TSSAA released the new districts for the 2021-2023 school years for baseball and basketball. South Greene was added to the lineup which includes Johnson County, Happy Valley, Chuckey Doak, and West Greene.

Coach Kechia Eller had to pull some players from her JV team due to several varsity players out for sickness for Tuesday night’s game.

The Lady Longhorns started out strong against the Lady Rebels. They did a great job defensively keeping South Greene from shooting. Brookanna Hutchins, just coming back from COVID, covered her area well and stopped the Lady Rebels post players from making the baskets. Offensively, Johnson County struggled to get the points. The Lady Horns set up well on offense, but they struggled with getting the ball down the court which led to several turnovers. The press is definitely their “Achilles Heel”. Friday night was rough because point guard, Peyton Gentry was one of the players out sick. Desirae Robinson, however filled in for Gentry, and worked hard for her team, but fought all night. Eller was complimentary of the efforts of Robinson, “Desirae was pretty much thrown into the fire by starting as our point guard, which for her age she did a decent job.” Eller will lean heavily on Robinson in the future.

The Lady Longhorns were only ten points behind (20-30) as time was running out

in the second quarter. However, with only 18 seconds on the clock, the Lady Horns

not only fouled South Greene, but they also turned over the ball. The Lady Rebels made and additional four points with seconds left on the

clock ending the second quarter with a fourteen-point deficit.

Johnson County tried in the third quarter to regain some momentum, but by the end of the third, they seem discouraged and tired. Eller put in some of her JV players who played well at the end of the game. Emma Eller did a good job by taking the ball and driving to the basket a couple of times. Coach Eller thought for the most part her team put in a good effort, “we knew we had some odds stacked against us, but I was proud of the effort our freshmen gave.”

Brookanna Hutchins continues to lead her team in points, she had 12 for the night. Aubre Glenn had five, Sierra Green and Desirae Robinson each had three. Makenzie Kelly had two and Emmy Walker had one.