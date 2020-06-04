Senior Spotlight: Will Henson nets success

By Tim Chambers

Sports Editor

Where there is a Will there is a way. And that was going to be the case with the Johnson County tennis teams had they got to play in 2020. The Longhorns appeared to be headed for the state tournament with Will Henson leading the way.

The senior netter had come miles since his sophomore campaign, where he won half of his matches in his first season of organized tennis. Last year he lost only one game, so Henson felt like his team was ready to make the trip to Murfreesboro to the state tournament.

“We had a good team returning,” said Henson. I really believe that our boys and girls teams all would have made it. This was our year, and all the seniors were looking forward to it.”

This would have been fitting for Taylor and Olivia Cox (members of the team) who would have made their third trip to the state tournament as members of the Longhorns tennis team in doubles play.

“Everything happens for a reason, but it was disappointing,” said Will, who enjoyed his most memorable moment at a Longhorn on the football field. My sophomore season, when we went undefeated, was my favorite moment as a Longhorn,” said Henson. “We hadn’t won a playoff game up here since my dad played in 1988, so it was special. It’s something that I will always treasure and never forget whose dad Bo, was also a member of the coaching staff.”

He is the son of Bo and Terri Henson of Mountain City. He wanted to shout out to his teacher Michelle Walters who he said had been like a second mother to him.