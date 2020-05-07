Senior Spotlight: Season cut short for Livorsi

By Tim Chambers

SPORTS EDITOR

It was supposed to be a breakout season for Johnson County’s senior infielder and pitcher Bradley Livorsi but like several others, his season got cut short after two games by the COVID-19 virus. But it’s not like the senior outdoorsman didn’t have anything to fall back on. He’s one of the best fishermen on Watauga Lake and works as a ski instructor on top of Beach Mountain during the offseason.

Livorsi had been camping on the lake where he lives when I spoke with him on Tuesday. His parents are the owners and operators of Pioneer Landing Boat Dock in Butler. The senior standout athlete was excited about this baseball season, and so was his head baseball coach Pete Pavusek, who had counted on the senior-athlete to help lead the team and had found his groove as a pitcher on the team.

“I was looking forward to pitching this year,” said Livorsi. “I threw a shutout against Hampton last season, and that allowed me to gain some confidence. I had worked hard during the offseason to get stronger and was ready to have a good year.”

Livorsi knew all the components were in place for his team to have a good season.

“We had just started to play well in our last game against Sullivan Central and the team was excited about how far we had come in the offseason. We play in a tough league and conference, but we felt like we could win a lot of games on our schedule.”

So did the rest of his teammates and Coach Pavusek.

“This was a good group of seniors we had coming back, and we had some good underclassmen players. I was excited about how far along Bradley had come and was expecting him to do some great things for us.”

Livorsi would love for someone to give him a chance to extend his career.

“I would love to play some more,” said Livorsi, who is definitely talented enough to play at some of the NAIA colleges. “We talked about Alice Lloyd because they have several Johnson County students already there. We’ll have to wait and see what happens,” said Livorsi, who has not had trouble finding stuff to do these days.

“I live on the lake so that I can fish anytime I want. I’m also not that far from Beach Mountain, so I love to ski, and that’s an option too.”

Like the other students, he understands why things had to be the way that they were, but he said it doesn’t make it any easier.

“You always ask yourself, “Did I do enough? I had great baseball coaches in Coach Pavusek and Coach Crabtree. I couldn’t ask for anybody better to play for. They have had a big impact on me being where I am at today.”

The senior standout plans on continuing fishing and skiing but would love to have another shot at baseball.

“He’s athletic and is super fast,” said Pavusek about Livorsi. “He has a good arm and is a very coachable kid. He would be a good addition to any team.”

Livorsi plans on attending Northeast State and pursuing a degree in business.

“I would like to help out with the family business when I get out,” he said. “I can’t imagine being anywhere but on the lake.”

He is the son of Dan and Dianna Livorsi. He plans on staying busy until somebody calls his number. As for now, he keeps the family refrigerator full of fish and doesn’t plan on stopping. He’ll continue to do what he does just hoping to get a chance at swinging the bat one more time.