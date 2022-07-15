Senior Spotlight: Hutchins aspires for bigger dreams

Brookanna Hutchins is a team player and will be one important piece to the Lady Longhorn success this coming season. Submitted photo

By Beth Cox

Sports writer

rookanna Hutchins will be a name everyone will hear throughout the year at JCHS. She plays volleyball and basketball, but it seems her first love may be basketball. Hutchins is a tough competitor on the court. Her quiet demeanor may fool some at first, but this senior is all about business when that whistle blows.

The 5’10 Lady Longhorn was both lead shooter and rebounder last year. The two-sport player did the same for volleyball; she was ferocious at the net, both offensively and defensively.

Hutchins has no plans to slow down. This girl has some big dreams and some top-notch goals. “I would love to play basketball at the collegiate level if given the opportunity, but most importantly, I want to give back to my community by becoming a teacher.”

Her heart for others quickly comes out when discussing how one defines success.

“The key to success is being a family with whoever you are around. In basketball, we always ‘heartbeat’ in volleyball; we say ‘family’ to me this means we are one as individuals, as players, and as a team.”

Coach Kechia Eller finds Hutchins’s athletic ability to be second to the wonderful person this young woman is on and off the court.

“Her parents must be proud of what an outstanding daughter they have. She excels in academics and has such a kind soul; what more can you ask for in a child,” said Eller.

Hutchins will no doubt be successful with whatever she chooses to do in life. There is one thing for sure; she gives her heart to whatever she does, and she will quickly tell anyone that her greatest treasures are the people and not the playing. As for the Longhorn Nation, it is a pleasure to watch this young lady grow throughout the years, and her community is very excited to see what she will accomplish this year.

She quotes Henry Ford as she describes what her team means to her, “coming together is a beginning, keeping together is a process, working together is a success.” Hutchins is a role model for the young players who have dreams of being where she is one day, and if the little ones ever stop to talk with her, they will easily see her purpose in life.